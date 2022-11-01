The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta, Edwin Clark, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has breached Nigeria's constitution by not transferring power to his vice before travelling

Clark said any action taken by the President's men should be regarded as null and void while calling on Nigerians to resist any non-constitutional move from Buhari

The Niger Delta leader added that Buhari has condoled South Korea and India on recent tragedies in their countries but failed to visit any of the 20 recently flood-ridden states in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Edwin Clark, an elder statesman from the Niger Delta, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari breached the 1999 Nigeria constitution for failing to transfer power to vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Clark made the comment on Tuesday, November 1, at a press conference in Abuja, Channels Television reported.

Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark, says Buhari has breached Nigeria's constitution

According to the pan-Niger Delta leader, any decision taken by Buhari’s men in the next two weeks are illegal, null, and void.

Buhari and Nigeria's constitution

The elder statesman called on Nigerians to resist any action that is not recognised by the constitution.

Clark alleged that Buhari has not been able to lead Nigeria, even when he was in the country, wondering how he would do that outside Nigeria.

The octogenarian said Buhari has condoled with South Korea and India over their recent tragedies but could not visit any of the 20 states that are ravaged by flood despite over 600 lives being lost.

