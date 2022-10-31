The leadership of the Afenifere group has discredited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's meeting with the group on Sunday, October 30

Pa Ayo Adebanjo said he is not a party to the party since the group has made its decision on whom it has endorsed for 2023

For Adebanjo, it is the turn of the southeast to produce Nigeria's president and this is the group's final decision

The leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has revealed the group's position on whom it has endorsed ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Pa Adebanjo, in his conversation with Daily Trust, said the Afenifere group has chosen Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and that this decision is final, Daily Trust reports.

Pa Adebanjo said the southeast is the next to produce a president (Photo: Peter Obi, @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

Meeting with Tinubu diversionary - Adebanjo

He added that the recent meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the former leader of the group and a prominent Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was diversionary.

Moreover, Adebanjo noted that the meeting, attended mostly by APC chieftains, was aimed at bringing him and Fasoranti into disagreement, Punch added.

Adebanjo said he called Fasoranti on Sunday after the said meeting and warned him not to take part in the endorsement of Tinubu.

He said:

“The Yoruba People know their leader. I’ve spoken, the National Secretary has spoken. This is no the time to engage in polemics. The way forward is my position.

“What happened was a diversion. They want us to be engaged in arguments. Is that the issue now?

“Afenifere is not divided. That was why I said I don’t want to engage in polemics. They want to throw a wedge between me and Pa Reuben Fasoranti and I won’t allow it. The man phoned me yesterday and I warned him, don’t get yourself involved."

For him, in the spirit of justice and fairness, it is the turn of the southeast to produce a president, a position which, according to him, even the southwest cannot argue against.

It's southeast's turn - Adebanjo

His words:

“Can he (Tinubu) deny it that the South-West has not had its turn? Can he deny it south-south has not had its turn? They should answer that. As far as I am concerned, the meeting does not concern us as Afenifere."

