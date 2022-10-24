A total of six traditional leaders from the southeast region on Monday, October 24, stormed the Appeal Court Division in Abuja to call for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Vanguard reports that the monarch of Igbo extraction were all dressed in their regal attires in solidarity with the IPOB leader over his detention by the State Security Services (SSS).

Speaking on their appearance in court, the traditional leaders said that were present to support their son.

Nnamdi Kanu is being detained by the SSS over charges of terrorism. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

The traditional leaders also stayed in court and observed the proceedings in the application filed by the Federal Government seeking a stay on the execution of the Appeal Court judgment that ordered Kanu’s release from detention.

According to the report, the monarchs were led by HRM Eze (Sir) Innocent Nwaigwe, Secretary of Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers.

Other traditional leaders present are:

1. HRM Eze (Sir) Innocent Nwaigwe, Secretary of Umuahia North Council of Traditional Rulers

2. HRM, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, Chairman Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers

3. Eze Iheanyichukwu Ezigbo, Chairman Ibeku council

4. Eze Pastor Philip Ajomiwe, Immediate past Chairman of Umuahia North Council

5. Eze Eddy Ibeabuchi, former Chairman of Umuahia North Council

6. Eze Ben Oriaku, Ikwuano LGA.

However, the Court of Appeal has reserved its ruling on the FG's application seeking a stay of execution of the court's judgment acquitting Kanu to a date it said would be communicated to all the parties.

