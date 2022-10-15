The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the tribal comment of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo, who doubles as the minister of state for Labour and Employment, on his verified Twitter page, said Atiku should rather apologise to Nigerians or step down from the 2023 race.

Abubakar was reportedly told Arewa community in Zaria on Saturday, October 15, that northerners need another northerner after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expiration to govern Nigeria.

The former vice president said the northerners do not need a Yoruba or Hausa candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

His statement reads in part:

“This is what the northerner needs. He (northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs.”

While reacting to the comment, Keyamo said the only honourable route for Atiku is to tender an apology to Nigerians or withdraw from the race.

His statement reads:

"Some of his hirelings have brought out their hammers & nails to try to panel-beat this clear and obvious statement, instead of taking the route of honour to apologise to Nigerians or step down honourably from the race. No ‘repackaging’ or ‘panel-beating’ will repair this damage."

Source: Legit.ng