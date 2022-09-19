Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been accused of having Nyesom Wike as his political godfather

The allegation against Governor Makinde was levelled by the All Progressives Congress in Oyo state

According to the party, Makinde has been following his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, about like his aide

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has been accused of acting like Nyesom Wike's aide.

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo state who levelled the allegation insisted that the governor performed woefully since he assumed office in May 2019, Punch Newspaper reports.

This was disclosed by the Oyo APC publicity secretary, Olawale Shadare, in a statement on Sunday, September 18.

The APC also claimed that Makinde had been following Nyesom Wike, about like his aide and thereby desecrating the status of Oyo as a pacesetter state.

The statement read in part:

“Gov. Makinde’s quest for another term in office is an affront targeted at the good people of the Pacesetter state who have gained little or nothing from his administration in the last 40 months.

“Interestingly, the song on the lips of conscious and discerning indigenes and residents of Oyo state is that Gov. Makinde should endeavour to stop the further desecration of the Pacesetter status of the state. Even if he cannot pick any good thing from Gov. Wike who is obviously his Godfather, he should desist from acting like an aide to his Rivers state colleague henceforth.

“We would also like to put it on record that Gov Makinde’s quest to be relevant at the level of national politics is ill-advised and a clear indication that he does not have any serious thing to do with governance again in the state.”

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the call for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, more and more endorsements have begun to pour in for the embattled party leader.

PDP crisis: Wike, Makinde running at a loss as ex-parliamentarian endorses Ayu’s stay

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state have vehemently made their position clear, stating that they want Ayu to vacate his seat to complete the last phase of restructuring in the party.

The submissions of these two governors were greatly opposed by a former parliamentarian of the national assembly, Yemi Arokodare.

The former parliamentarian urged the embattled PDP national chairman to remain in office until the completion of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

