Abubakar Bakarabe Kofar Na’isa, an aide of the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje was attacked on Sunday night, October 9

Kofar Na’isa alleged that his attackers were members of the Kwankwasiyya movement (Kwankwaso's political group)

The Kano state governor's aide said he was stabbed with a knife, adding that his phone was carted away

Kano - Suspected thugs have reportedly attacked Abubakar Bakarabe Kofar Na’isa, the senior special assistant to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, and carted away his phone.

The thugs, according to a report by Daily Trust, are suspected to be followers of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Abubakar Bakarabe Kofar Na’isa, aide of Governor Ganduje of Kano, alleged that thugs suspected to be followers of the Kwankwasiyya movement attacked him. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Kwankwasiyya movement is the political group of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kofar Na’isa alleged that he was stabbed with a knife, and many passersby were terrorised at Kofar Danagundi by the suspects on Sunday evening, October 9.

How the attack happened, Kofar Nai’sa narrates

Kofar Nai’sa was reported to have narrated his experience:

“The thugs might have been exploiting gatherings of people and committing their atrocities, intimidating them and seizing their personal properties.

“I was attacked by thugs today at Kofar Dan Agundi who stabbed me with knife and took away my mobile phone containing my MTN line.

“Luckily for me in God’s grace I have not sustained any serious injury but they were able to cart away my phone."

The Kwankwasiya movement is yet to react to the allegation.

Source: Legit.ng