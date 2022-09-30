Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), left Nigeria for London to rest.

This revelation was made on Friday, September 30, by a member of the APC presidential campaign council, Ayo Oyalowo.

Oyalowo, during an Arise TV interview on Friday, disclosed that Tinubu has not been having enough rest since preparations for the ruling party's campaigns started, hence the need to leave Nigeria to take a break from work.

Ayo Oyalowo said Tinubu is in London to rest (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

In the interview monitored by Daily Trust, Oyalowo said:

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in London. He cannot rest in Lagos, they will not let him rest. He came to Abuja most of the time, and they will still not let him rest.

"This man has been working for an average of 20 hours in 24 hours in each day. So reasonable people thought he should leave the country because people will not let him rest since the campaign is coming soon.

“The invitation for the peace accord came after Tinubu left the country. Even his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was not in town, he had to leave what he was doing in Maiduguri.”

