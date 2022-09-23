Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has just lost one of his allies to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is known to be a close ally to the Rivers state governor says his loyalty belongs to the party

He stated that reports linking him to such a move were all blackmails to tarnish his image

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a trusted ally of Governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied pitching tents with the Rivers state governor and his cohorts, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The Imo state politician and senator of the 8th assembly issued a statement denying reports linking him as part of the members of the party who pulled out of the presidential campaign council alongside Governor Wike.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu is currently the national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with whom he has pledged absolute allegiance. Photo: Samuel Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered Senator Anyanwu reiterated that his loyalty and commitment remain with the party before any other thing.

Senator Anyanwu who doubles as the national secretary of the party stated that media reports and rumours about him were all a mischievous attempt to blackmail him.

Anyanwu shrugs off moving ship to Wike's camp

He urged the general public to disregard such reports and social media tantrums meant to disrupt the smooth flow of the party's pre-election activities ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections.

The statement reads:

“It is worthy of note that the falsehood remains the handiwork of enemies of our party struggling to distract Anyanwu and his colleagues from dislodging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general elections and save the country from misrule.

“The PDP National Secretary further assured Nigerians of the party’s readiness to oust President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government, and, thereafter, enthrone good governance that will be anchored on transparency, sustainable and human capital development.”

Prior to Governor Wike's decision to pull out of the PDP presidential campaign council, It was gathered that he and Senator Anyanwu were close allies, and with was immediately predicted that he would be pitching his tent with the Rivers state governor.

Governor Wike and his cohort after pulling out of the presidential campaign council on Wednesday, September 21 insisted that Senator Iyorchia Ayu must vacate his seat as chairman of the PDP to ensure equity in the distribution of power within the party.

Just like Tambuwal, another Wike ally moves to Atiku’s camp

Similarly, ex-governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has vowed never to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart stated that he will be pitching his tent with Atiku Abubakar despite their differences.

He, however, stated that his support for Atiku does not diminish his relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike.

