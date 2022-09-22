The PDP leadership convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday, September 21, after Governor Wike's camp dumped Atiku's campaign council

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesman, said the National Working Committee (NWC) would announce their decision after the meeting on Thursday, September 22

Governor Wike's camp said they will only join Atiku's campaign if Iyorchia Ayu resigns as the PDP national chairman

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, September 21, convened an emergency meeting following the withdrawal of Governor Nyesom Wike's camp from the party’s presidential campaign council.

Recall that the Wike camp announced on Wednesday pulled out of the campaign council after a meeting at Governor Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

PDP is taking steps to address the crisis threatening its chances of victory in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

They hinged their decision on the failure of the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign from office, insisting that the position must come to the south for balance, justice, and equity.

The Wike camp further insisted that only the removal of Ayu would make them rescind their decision.

PDP convenes emergency meeting

Following the announcement, the PDP leadership went into a marathon meeting to deliberate on the impact of the withdrawal on the party’s plans.

According to The Punch, the party's spokesman, Debo Ologunagba confirmed that the party had been meeting since Wike’s camp announced their withdrawal from the campaign council.

Ologunagba added that the National Working Committee (NWC) would announce their decision on Thursday, September 22.

He said:

“As a party, we need to take a firm position to rebuild and rebrand our party. We have been in a marathon meeting since morning (Wednesday).

"But one thing is clear, no one has rejected our presidential candidate; that is very important. The meeting will continue tomorrow (today) and after the meeting, we will make our position clear."

Atiku sends message to Governor Wike's camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, again listed conditions that must be met to warrant the resignation of the party's national chairman, Ayu.

He was reacting to the decision of Governor Wike’s camp to pull out of his campaign council.

Atiku said resigning was a sole decision for Ayu to take, adding that no one can force the PDP chairman to resign. He added that if Ayu will be removed from office, it must be done in accordance with the law and the party’s constitution.

