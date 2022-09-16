While his rift with Atiku Abubakar is yet to end, Governor Nyesom Wike is still on with his supposed attraction towards the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In photos shared on Facebook on Friday, September 16, by Joe Igbokwe, Governor Wike was again seen with a bigwig of the ruling party.

Bello met Governor Wike in Rivers on Friday, September 16 (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

This time, it was the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, who was spotted with the outspoken Rivers strongman.

It was gathered that Wike and Yahaya had a meeting in the oil-rich state, the details of which are yet unknown to journalists.

Commenting on the said photos, Igbokwe wrote:

"Our own Tinubu's man, Governor Yahaya Bello with Governor Wike in Rivers state today. The mathematics is adding up."

