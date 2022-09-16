The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has departed Nigeria for Europe, a statement from his spokesperson Paul Ibe has said.

Ibe in the statement sent to Legit.ng stated that the PDP's flag bearer travelled to Europe on a business trip.

Atiku Abubakar travelled to Europe barely 24 hours after the PDP's presidential campaign team was announced. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's trip to Europe comes barely 24 hours after the opposition party released a list of members and key ley leaders of its 2023 presidential campaign council. Ibe said that Atiku departed Nigeria on Friday, September 16.

His words:

"The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will travel to Europe this afternoon on a business trip."

Ibe said Atiku will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday, September 16, in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

He added:

"Today's trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.

"At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

"His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters."

