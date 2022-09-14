Atiku Abubakar has said he will take a lot of economic steps to improve the Nigerian economy if elected president next year

According to the PDP presidential flagbearer, his economic plan would include tax cysts and waivers, ending petrol subsidies and rail

Atiku said he would revitalise MSMEs and create a $1o billion fund for the sector and other sectors that make jobs

Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, is proposing several economic steps he will take in his first 100 days as president.

He said he would take steps to revive the Nigerian economy and listed tax cuts and waivers as one of them.

Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Plans to double the GDP by 2030

TheNiche reports that Atiku disclosed this during a meeting with leaders of the private sector at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The erstwhile Vice President says that the private sector holds the key to any development agenda of any government and promised to provide a warm environment if he becomes Nigeria's next president.

Atiku stated that Nigeria's GDP will double by 2030 if specific economic measures, which he proposed, are put in place, including reducing the government's influence and the promotion of private-sector-led development.

The top presidential contender said he would give tax cuts and concessions a shot for sectors that create jobs or invest in essential areas of the economy.

On the exchange rate, Atiku said the Central Bank of Nigeria would be allowed a free hand to pursue its regulatory mandate and not at the expense of foreign inflows.

State of emergency in electricity

Atiku stated that he would declare an emergency in the electricity sector. Should he emerge president in 2023, he said he would propose legislation to remove the whole electricity value chain from the exclusive list and allow states to generate, transmit and distribute their electricity.

He said:

"One lesson we have learnt is that an industrial dispute with the FG in Abuja should not affect an industry in Lagos or factory in Aba or in Kano or even an average Nigerian who just wants to get home, watch the news and sleep under a ceiling fan."

On poverty reduction, the two-term vice president proposed the creation of an economic stimulus fund for MSMEs and across all sectors of the economy and offered about $10 billion to support MSMEs because they provide excellent opportunities for economic advancement.

His government would stop support for ailing state-run businesses and said recurrent expenditures should exceed 45 per cent of the budget, Atiku said.

According to Atiku, he will refocus money used for fuel subsidies into healthcare and education.

Tinubu Left $1 billion foreign debt for Lagos State; Obi saved billions for Anambra, Atiku spokesman

Legit.ng reported that the spokesman for the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has rated Peter Obi higher than Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, in a tweet on Sunday, September 11, 2022, said that if federal infrastructures in Lagos and Foreign Direct Investment Agreement (FDI) with Nigeria to invest in Lagos is taken away, Peter Obi would perform better than Tinubu as governor.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and is reputed to have saved billions for Anambra State when he left office.

Source: Legit.ng