Dr. Jeffrey Guterman and Festus Keyamo are currently fighting over Peter Obi on the micro-blogging network Twitter

Guterman, a retired American mental health counselor is a known supporter of the Labour Party candidate

The spat followed Keyamo's mockery of the American after the latter solicited help from his Twitter followers

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council is currently in war of words with an American, a retired mental health counselor Dr. Jeffrey Guterman who is an ardent supporter of Peter Obi for the 2023 presidency in Nigeria.

Recall that Keyamo had recently claimed that Obi was planning to fake an assassination attempt by hiring hoodlums donning APC caps and T-shirts to attack his party offices.

The exchange started when Dr. Jeffrey Guterman solicited help from his followers on Twitter.

He tweeted:

"If you appreciate my Twitter account, please consider making a donation, even a small one: https://gofundme.com/f/donations-for-jeffrey-guterman. I am using donations for my severe financial problems. Thank you."

In reaction, Keyamo who quoted the tweet replied.

“My friend #JeffreyGuterman, you should have said this from the word go that you needed financial help, hence your interest in our internal affairs to attract some patronage from supporters here. I am sorry to hear about your financial needs and I wish you well. Goodluck.”

This made Dr. Guterman retort:

“I am not your friend, Mr. Mugu #fkeyamo. But please continue replying to my tweets. You are helping me immensely with my financial problems by allowing me to live rent-free in your empty head.”

To which Guterman replied:

“I will not stay away from Nigerian politics, Mr. Mugu #fkeyamo.”

In what will be a big blow to the ruling All Progressives Congress, security agencies have been asked to arrest Festus Keyamo.

The call was made by the Labour Party against the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council. Specifically, the party asked security agencies to place Keyamo on security watch list.

The party was responding to Keyamo’s allegation that Peter Obi, the standard bearer of Labour Party, was planning to fake an assassination attempt by hiring hoodlums donning APC caps and T-shirts to attack his party offices,

