The opposition PDP has lost another strong member, Alhaji Jinaidu Wasagu, to the ruling APC in Kebbi state

Eight ex-PDP ward chairmen, secretaries, youths and women leaders also defected to the ruling party along with Wasagu at a ceremony on Monday, September 12

Kebbi state APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana, received the defectors and congratulated them for joining the party

Kebbi state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state, Alhaji Jinaidu Wasagu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight ex-PDP ward chairmen, secretaries, youths and women leaders were among those who defected along with Wasagu at a ceremony on Monday, September 12, in Kebbi.

A PDP chieftain in Danko/Wasagu LGA, Kebbi state, Alhaji Jinaidu Wasagu, lead other party members to the APC. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Receiving the defectors, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana, congratulated them for joining the party and described Wasagu’s defection as a monumental political development in the state, The Punch reported.

He assured them of inclusiveness in all the affairs of the APC as bonafide members of the party.

“It is that kind gesture from him that facilitated the mass movement of the people to the party,” he said.

He assured them of equal treatment, justice and a level playing ground in the party.

2023: Why we dumped PDP for APC - Wasagu

Speaking, Wasagu attributed their decision to dump the PDP to the injustice and selfishness in the party.

“I have come along with eight party chairmen, secretaries and scores of executive officials of the PDP in Danko/Wasagu LGA.

“The entreaties of Gov. Atiku Bagudu and the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Idris, who has shown them love and kindness even being in the opposition party, motivated us to dump PDP and join APC.

“Also, I have not joined the party for material gains but because of the injustice and selfishness in PDP, and the justice and selfless service the APC and its leaders have demonstrated in the last seven years in the state,” he said.

Wasagu assured that more of his supporters would join the party not only from Danko/Wasagu LGA but also from Zuru Emirate.

