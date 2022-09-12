Some Catholic priests in Plateau are actually in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition

The clerics in Plateau were seen on Sunday, September 11, praying for the DG of the APC presidential campaign council

On its verified Twitter page, Tinubu Support Group, the priests were led by the Vicar General of Shendam Diocese, Rev. Fr Raymond Gofut

Plateau - Some top clerics of the Catholic Church in Plateau state were seen praying for Governor Simon Lalong on Sunday, September 11.

The priest, led by Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut, the Vicar General of Shendam Diocese, were praying for the success of Governor Lalong in his task as the director-general of the APC presidential campaign council.

The priests were led by Rev. Father Gofut (Photo: @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

The development was reported on Twitter by Tinubu Support Group.

The tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Catholic diocese prays for DG of Tinubu/Shetima campaign organization.

"The Vicar General of Shendam Diocese Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut led other Priests to pray for Gov Lalong over his recent appointment as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council."

Source: Legit.ng