2023: Photos Surface as Another Set of Notable Clerics Prays for Tinubu' Bid
- Some Catholic priests in Plateau are actually in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition
- The clerics in Plateau were seen on Sunday, September 11, praying for the DG of the APC presidential campaign council
- On its verified Twitter page, Tinubu Support Group, the priests were led by the Vicar General of Shendam Diocese, Rev. Fr Raymond Gofut
Plateau - Some top clerics of the Catholic Church in Plateau state were seen praying for Governor Simon Lalong on Sunday, September 11.
The priest, led by Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut, the Vicar General of Shendam Diocese, were praying for the success of Governor Lalong in his task as the director-general of the APC presidential campaign council.
The development was reported on Twitter by Tinubu Support Group.
"Catholic diocese prays for DG of Tinubu/Shetima campaign organization.
"The Vicar General of Shendam Diocese Rev. Fr. Raymond Gofut led other Priests to pray for Gov Lalong over his recent appointment as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council."
Source: Legit.ng