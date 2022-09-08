Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Board of Trustees (BoT) are in a crucial meeting at the party's national secretariat in Abuja over certain issues threatening its chances of victory in the coming 2023 general elections.

One of the major tensions rocking the PDP at the moment is the widespread call for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman by loyalists of Governor Nyesom Wike whose relationship with the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been strained.

The meeting is being held in Abuja (Photo: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria)

Source: Facebook

This has bred unrest, division, and uncertainty within the ranks of the party with even the BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, allegedly threatening to resign.

Jibrin had earlier spoken against the fact that both Ayu and Atiku are from the northern, opining that the arrangement is unfair to southerners in the party.

Of course, the situation at hand is why some political observers believe that the high-profile meeting will either make or mar the PDP and partly decide its fate in 2023.