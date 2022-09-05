Saliu Mustapha has once again solidified his claim as the winner of the APC primary election for the Kwara central senatorial seat

This is coming after the incumbent senator representing Kwara Central, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe challenged the victory

Meanwhile, Mustapha has called on all aggrieved members to come together and work for the dividend of the party in the forthcoming general elections

The senatorial candidate of Kwara Central under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha has described his emergence in the party primaries as the party members' choice.

Mustapha made this known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 3.

Saliu Mustapha pulled off an emphatic victory over Ibrahim Oliregbe at the APC primaries for Kwara Central senatorial seat. Photo: UGC

This comes after his fellow party member and rival at the senatorial primaries, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe vented his dissatisfaction over the outcome of the primary election.

Oloriegbe, the incumbent senator representing Kwara Central in the red chamber, had initially congratulated Mustapha in the aftermath of his victory.

He said:

“I wish to state that I fully accept the events and outcome of the primaries that held yesterday as the will of Allah."

Olerigbe challenges Mustapha's victory

But while announcing his support for the Tinubu–Shettima presidency last week, Senator Oloriegbe alleged that there were wrongdoings at the party state primaries and described the state primaries as a “charade.”

He said:

“We [Tinubu, Shettima and Oloriegbe] analyzed what happened at the primaries and agreed to put that behind us.”

Meanwhile, Mustapha disapproved of Oloriegbe's remarks, noting that the primaries reflected the democratic choice of the majority of the party members who exercised the franchise of their own free will.

He said:

“We should also avoid comments that do not unite the party and its members, notwithstanding our personal feelings."

Mustapha calls for truce among aggrieved party members

According to Mustapha, the conduct of candidates after an election is also as important as respect before the election and the outcome of the election.

Mallam Mustapha added that his office was taking actions to reconcile differences with party members who felt disturbed by the process of the primaries.

He said:

“On our part, we will continue to reach out and build consensus within the rank and file of our party. Constant personal attacks on anyone, especially party leaders, do not serve any good purpose.”

