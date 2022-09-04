The name Peter Obi seems to be on every lip in Nigeria, but Patrick Obahiagbon does not think he can win the 2023 presidential election

According to the former lawmaker, the Labour Party presidential candidate will not secure up to 25 percent of votes in 24 states

Obahiagbon described Peter Obi's supporters as Nigerians who have become completely dissatisfied with the political class and are seeking something new

The APC chieftain said the youths first expressed their satisfaction in 2020 with the EndSARS protest

Patrick Obahiagbon, former member of the House of Representatives, strongly believes the Labour Party (LP) cannot win the coming 2023 presidential election.

The former lawmaker who featured on The Morning Show, a programme on Arise Television, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the only major parties contesting in the election.

Obahiagbon said the election will be keenly contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

However, The APC chieftain pointed out that though the election is going to be contested by two major political parties, it is throwing up three major presidential aspirants. They are Bola Tinubu (APC) Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP).

Obahiagbon declared:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I don’t see how the Labour Party can muster 25 percent in about 24 states in this election.”

Who are Peter Obi's supporters?

Obahiagbon said those throwing their weight begind Obi’s presidential bid are Nigerians who have become “completely tired” of the current political class, The Cable reports.

He described the movement popular called 'Obidient' as "the emerging, surging political sirocco of the Obi".

The former lawmaker noted that Peter Obi movement is a resurgence and emergence of the dissatisfaction that led to the EndSARS protest in 2020. He asked:

“Can Peter Obi ride on the crest and wave Nigeria’s disappointment into the comfortable bowels of the Aso Rock Villa? I say no. I don’t see that."

Obahiagbon is hoping that Nigerian politicians are learning the necessary lessons that have greeted the emergence of Obi.

Daddy Freeze classifies Peter Obi's supporters

Popular Nigerian radio presenter and social critic Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, classified supporters of Peter Obi into 3 groups: the Obidients, the Zombidients and the Obidiots.

According him, Obidients are amazing guys who truly understand Peter Obi's philosophy and support him passionately.

Zombidients are those who support him cluelessly with their eyes closed and do not understand what the man even truly stands for.

He said the last group, the Obidiots, are thugs, touts lurking online waiting to attack anyone who doesn't support their candidate.

The OAP's classification did not go down well with Obi's supporters and they took to social media to criticise him.

Source: Legit.ng