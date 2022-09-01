Popular Nigerian OAP and show host Daddy Freeze has sparked reactions online with his classification of Peter Obi supporters, describing them as Zombidients and Obidiots

The controversial radio show presenter slammed the supporters of the Labour Party's presidential candidates as being a group of clueless individuals

Freeze also described some of them as being a bunch of touts lurking online and offline, waiting for every opportunity to attack anybody who doesn't support their principal

Popular Nigerian radio presenter and social critic Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has sparked the ire of most Peter Obi supporters with a post he shared online.

Freeze had classified the supporters of the Labour Party's presidential candidates into 3 groups: the Obidients, the Zombidients and the Obidiots.

Popular broadcaster Daddy Freeze classifies Peter Obi supporters into 3 groups. Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

The radio show host said that the Obidients are amazing guys who truly understand Peter Obi's philosophy and support him passionately.

However, Freeze described the Zombidients as the second group of Peter Obi followers who support him cluelessly with their eyes closed and do not understand what the man even truly stands for.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While he described the third group, the Obidiots, as thugs, touts lurking online waiting to attack anyone who doesn't support their candidate.

See Daddy Freeze's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Daddy Freeze's post below:

@code_brain:

"But you didn’t classifier Tinubu and Atiku supporters? Yeye man."

@ninuoola:

"All 3 mean business and we will accomplish it, get us off your mouth Baba oni ring light afin apoda."

@chisom_sommie:

"these 3 classes are fundamental in this race.... so please rest."

@that_afemai_chic:

"At this point we need the clueless support abeg winning is the end game."

@dumebiblog:

"It's just trend, people always love to join what's trending, maybe because of FOMO, I don't know. One thing is certain though whether obidients, zombiedients or obidiots they all mean business.."

@cuttylipsy:

"This is no time to speak grammar ok, we know who u dey support so rest abeg ."

@ayinskiski:

"Absolutely... number 3 group are especially an embarrassment."

Daddy Freeze compares Chris Brown and Portable and says they are look-alikes

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that popular broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, was brutally dragged online by some social media users for comparing popular Nigerian street music sensation Portable to American singer Chris Brown.

In his comparison of both artists, Freeze described them as look-alikes.

In an Instagram post shared on his verified Instagram page, Daddy Freeze spoke about how American singer Chris Brown charged his fans about $1000 for a meet and greet and said he wondered how much "Chris brown's look-alike Portable" would charge his teeming fans.

Source: Legit.ng