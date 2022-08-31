The director general, Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has reacted to the reports alleging Peter Obi made a deal with Atiku over the 2023 presidential election

Okupe said Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot negotiate with any other presidential candidates because he is far ahead of all of them

The former aide of ex-President Jonathan urged Nigerians to disregard the claim which he described as a cheap propaganda

Doyin Okupe, the director general, Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, has debunked the reports claiming that Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate made a deal to step down for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flag bearer.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, August 31, Okupe said Obi is far ahead of all other presidential candidates and cannot negotiate with less popular peers.

Peter Obi made no deal with Atiku, says Doyin Okupe.

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"I hereby categorically refute the false statement, making the rounds, that Peter Obi has made any deal with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, with respect to the 2023 Presidential elections.

"By the Grace of God and the massive acceptance and support of the Nigerian people; home & abroad, and especially the youths, OBI IS FAR AHEAD OF ALL OTHER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES IN THE COUNTRY.

"He therefore cannot, logically, be negotiating with any other less popular candidate(s) or their parties."

Peter Obi's alleged deal with Atiku a cheap propaganda - Okupe

Okupe who is a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan urged members of the public to ignore the "cheap, self serving and distracting propaganda, which we also believe is not coming from the Atiku camp."

He stated further:

"The train of the OBIdient movement gathers more and more electorates on a hourly basis, while it is evident that the political fortunes and followership of the other parties diminish and recede like a drying lake in the scorching heat of an arid desert.

"The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation is focused on our mission which is to TAKE BACK NIGERIA & hand it over to the Nigerian Youths, to secure their collective Destiny.

"Our compelling commitment and promise is to MOVE NIGERIA FROM CONSUMPTION TO PRODUCTION and so Help us God."

2023 presidency: Why Peter Obi cannot step down for Atiku revealed

In a related report, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a youth and women development advocate, has said it is not “feasible” for Obi to step down for Atiku, citing INEC’s guidelines as the basis for his position.

Kingdom said:

“To the best of my knowledge, it is not very feasible for any candidate to step down for another candidate, as provided in the INEC guideline for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, which mandates political parties and candidates to withdraw and replace candidates by July 15th 2022."

