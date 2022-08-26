The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been given what may come across as a devastating message from the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) hours after Governor Nyesom Wike's return from the United Kingdom (UK).

The message came on Friday, August 26, from a former national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

In his message to the ruling party on Friday, Ologbondiyan noted that Governor Wike will never work for the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ologbondiyan who spoke with Channels TV noted that the claim by Ibrahim Masari that Wike and some PDP governors will work for the APC is false.

He claimed that Wike and his colleagues in the PDP have seen the failure of the APC and can never vote for it come 2023.

Ologbodiyan was quoted to have said:

“The assertion by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s placeholder, Ibrahim Masari, that PDP governors will vote for All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is lame. It is an assertion that is not predicated on fact and as such, it cannot be taken seriously by Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The PDP governors have no reason, and have no basis to go and vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in view of the fact that Nigerians have already distance themselves from the processes of the All Progressives Congress and Nigerians, upon whom the APC has become a burden in the last seven years, are looking for every way and means to reject them at the poll.

“So, it does not add up that governors of PDP who have seen the failure of the All Progressives Congress will vote for the APC. It doesn’t add up. Members of the PDP have dismissed the assertion (by Masari) because there is no truth in it; it is lame.”

Source: Legit.ng