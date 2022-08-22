The crisis rocking the opposition PDP is one that gets interesting by the day as it takes new dimensions in the polity on a daily basis

This time around, Atiku Abubakar's camp and Governor Nyesom Wike's camp are not only at loggerheads but have shifted the rift between party loyalists and members of the polity

A recent one is a media mogul and founder of This Day Newspaper and Arise Television, Nduka Obaigbena, who over the weekend mocked the Rivers state governor when he hosted some politicians who attended his mother's burial ceremony

Obaigbena mocked the Rivers state governor when he hosted some guests who attended the funeral of Margaret Obaigbena, his mother, on Saturday, August 20, in Owa-Onyibu, Delta state.

While hailing Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, whom he described as the country’s “future president”, the media mogul said, “Wike lule”, The Cable reports.

The founder of THISDAY and Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena, taunts Governor Nyesom Wike at a gathering in Delta state, chanting, 'Wike Lule'. Photo credit: Sokoto State Governor's Office

Wike Lule, explained in clear terms

“Lule” is a word in Yoruba which means “fallen or failed”. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave resonance to the word in an outburst — when he said it was his turn to be president (Emi lo kan).

Obaigbena joked:

“Chairman of PDP governors forum, Tambuwal! Presidential candidate, Tambuwal! Wike ‘lule’, Tambuwal! Wike ‘lule’, Tambuwal! Wike ‘lule’, Tambuwal! Future president, Tambuwal!.”

The video

The video to further confirm the development was shared on Twitter by The Punch. Watch below;

