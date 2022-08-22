The Police have saved Reverend Hilary C. Okafoh, an alleged 'fake bishop' from a possible jungle justice

Okafoh, a resident of Madalla in Niger state was spotted by some youths who recognised him from the unveiling of Senator Shettima as APC VP candidate

A swift intervention from the Nigeria police saved his life as he was escorted out of the danger zone

FCT, Abuja - The FCT police command has confirmed the safety of Reverend Hilary C. Okafoh, an alleged 'fake bishop' who was mobbed by angry youths in Abuja, The Nation newspaper reported.

Okafoh was reported to have been nabbed by an angry mob who recongnised him as one of the alleged 'fake bishops' who attended Senator Kashim Shettima's unveiling as the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

The FCT police command announced that the alleged 'fake bishop' was escorted to safety and saved from the hands of an angry mob at Deidei market in Abuja. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

Okafoh's status as a 'fake bishop' was also confirmed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

FCT police recount incident

Giving an account of the incident, the FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh stated that the occurrence of the incident was true.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As reported by Daily Trust, DSP Adeh revealed that the incident transpired at the popular Dei-Dei International Building Materials Market, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the alleged 'fake bishop' is a resident of Madalla, Niger State, a nearby suburb that shares a boundary with the FCT.

DSP Adeh said:

“Not knowing how far this will go, and to preserve his fundamental human rights. The police swung into action and saved him from further embarrassment.”

Source: Legit.ng