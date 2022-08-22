The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has rolled out the list of its media and communication directorate for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign

As contained in the list released on Sunday, August 21, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo led the high-profile list

Other notable names included Bayo Onanuga, Dele Alake and host of other powerful media personalities

FCT, Abuja - Finally, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its media and communication directorate for the party’s presidential campaign heading into the 2023 presidential polls.

As reported by Channels TV online, the list is filled with high-profile individuals with the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo leading the pack.

Bola Tinubu and the APC are already putting together a team of experienced people in the presidential campaign structure to ensure victory at the presidential polls in 2023. Photo: Bola Tinubu

The announcement for the new media and communication directorate team was made known on Sunday, August 21 by the party’s media and publicity secretary, Bayo Onanuga.

As contained in the statement issued by Onanuga, below are the enlisted team and portfolio of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Kashim Shettima campaign media and communication directorates.

1. Festus Keyamo

The minister of state for labour and employment will retain his place as the spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign.

2. Bayo Onanuga

The managing director of PMNews and former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria will retain his role as director of media and publicity for the party.

3. Dele Alake

Alake, an A-list editor of national repute and a former commissioner of information will head the strategic communication team functioning as its director.

4. Mallam Modibbo Kawu (Deputy director of media and publicity)

5. Seun Olufemi-White (Deputy director of new media)

2023: APC enlist 6 deputy directors for media team

As contained in the statement, the directorate comprises three departments which include the department of Public Affairs, Media and Publicity, and Strategic Communication.

The statements further stated that all departments will be deputized by six directors, namely:

“Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Deputy Director, Communication Strategy, Hannatu Musawa, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, and Kehinde Bamigbetan, Deputy Director, Media Relations”

