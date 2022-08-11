Terrorists dispense justice, unite couples in marriage and enact laws in the northwestern state of Kaduna

These were part of the revelations made to President Muhammadu Buhari in an intelligence report from Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna governor cried out to Buhari that the insurgents have created another government in the state

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on how terrorists are creating a parallel government in the northwestern state.

In the said letter seen by Premium Times, El-Rufai disclosed to President Buhari that the insurgents (belonging to Ansaru al-Musulmina fi Bilad al-Sudan) who have claimed responsibility for various attacks in the region are consolidating their grip on the state and advancing their permanent operational base in the state.

El-Rufai said the terrorists have banned political activities in Kaduna (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The governor also informed Buhari about how the terrorists have infiltrated and dominated communities with strong sway over social and economic activities, including the dispensation of justice.

He said the terrorists even unite couples in marriage.

The governor wrote:

“According to actionable intelligence, members of the Jama’atu Ansarul Musulmina Fi’biladis Sudan (aka Ansaru) hibernating in Kuyello district of Birnin Gwari LGA recently conducted a nuptial ceremony during which they married two yet-to-be-identified female residents of Kuyello village.

“The ceremony was attended by various Ansaru members and witnessed by residents of the area. After the marital rites, insurgents in attendance reportedly conveyed the brides to the dreaded Kuduru forest, in the same District.”

Even more, El-Rufai revealed that the armed criminals have perfected plans to

He said the terrorists have advanced plans to make Kaduna forest areas their “permanent operational base” for the northwest region, using a “series of intelligence reports.”

The letter partly read:

“Observed movement patterns and intercepted communications of migrating terrorists have shown a clear interest in setting up a base, with the stretches of forest area between Kaduna and Niger states strongly considered."

Threat to 2023 political activities

Another huge concern is the governor's disclosure to Buhari that the terrorists have already enacted a law that prohibits political activities and campaigns during the 2023 general elections.

A part of the letter on this read:

“The insurgents enacted a law in the District, banning all forms of political activity or campaign ahead of the 2023 elections, especially in Madobiya and Kazage villages."

Terrorism: What Buhari told me about kidnap threat, El-Rufai opens up

Recall that El-Rufai had confirmed that he is aware of a recent video in which terrorists were threatening to abduct himself and Buhari.

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, July 27, Governor El-Rufai he and his family have been warned to be careful.

The governor noted that the threat is both real and unfortunate given that the country has police officers and soldiers and yet criminals boasting about being able to kidnap the president.

