The candidacy of Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to be greeted with serious rejection

Controversies surrounding his emergence and selection have led to numerous protests and agitation

One of the most recent demonstration is that of the APC north-central Christian block calling for Shettima to step down

FCT, Abuja - The northern Christian block of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has called for the replacement of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party in forthcoming presidential polls, Leadership newspaper reports.

Prior to this agitation, there were speculations that the standard bearer of the party Bola Ahmed Tinubu (a Muslim) will be opting for a fellow Muslim as his running mate in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Senator Kashim Shettima (middle), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Right), and Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Left) at the Shehu Musa Ya'radua Centre in Abuja. Photo: APC

Source: Facebook

Tinubu took the bulls by the horns and announced Senator Kashim Shettima (a Muslim) as the vice presidential candidate of the APC, a move that caused several outcry and agitation from the Christian community.

This outcry has further escalated as the northern Christian block of the party of the six north-central states has rejected the slot of the director-general of the presidential campaign that was given to Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Group insistent on Christian candidate for APC slot

A group of protesters known as the APC North-Central Youths and Women Forum converged in Abuja the nation's capital to vent their displeasure over the decisions of the party leadership to allow a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

These protesters are said to have hailed from several north-central cities like Ilorin, Makurdi, Lafia, Minna, Jos, and the likes.

A letter signed by its leader, Dauda Yakubu, and other stakeholders stated that there is a need for the party to seek redress and not to be ignorant of the fact that the north-central region has played its part in the development of the country.

In particular, they agreed that a Christian from the north-central is best suited for the role in the spirit of equity, fairness, and inclusivity.

“The APC stakeholders and supporters across the six north-central states including the FCT are constrained to write this open letter to the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria,” the letter reads in part.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: “Not all Christians support CAN’s stance”, says popular Bishop

In another development, the choice of the ruling All Progressive Congress to float a presidential candidate and vice from the same religion has created an unending controversy.

This decision has left the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to rebel and kick against the decision of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, in the perspective of Bishop Kayode Williams, he believes that not all Christians are in support of CAN.

Source: Legit.ng