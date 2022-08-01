The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has debunked reports that he has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reports that El-Rufai confirmed that he is among the 37 founding fathers who formed the nucleus of the APC.

For the governor, he considers the party as one of his children, more like a brainchild.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that he has no plan to leave the APC. Photo: Kaduna state goverment

He also vowed never to leave the ruling party until he passes on from the face of the earth.

He said:

"The moment I leave APC, then I have quit politics altogether.’’

Removal of APC's flag from Kaduna governor's official car

Reacting to the removal of the ruling party's flag from his official vehicle, El-Rufai clarified that it is the convention that once it is 6 pm, every flag is either lowered if it is foisted on a pole.

He noted that the flag can also be covered if it is on a vehicle.

His words:

"They said I wanted to be president, then they came round to say I wanted to be running mate, now it is DG Campaign.’’

Governor El-Rufai speaks on his alleged new position in APC, way forward for 2023 election

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had said that contrary to reports he was never appointed as the director-general of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

El-Rufai noted that the report by several media organisations that he is the new DG of the party 2023 presidential campaign council is false and should be regarded.

The governor, however, assured that he is committed to campaigning vigorously for the APC as the leader of the state with the highest number of voters.

