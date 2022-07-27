The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has condemned in strong terms the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election

Rev. Dr. Duke Akamisoko, the Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, said the same faith ticket shows APC is insensitive to the plurality of religion in Nigeria

Akamisoko added that the APC's action is an insult to northern Christians who are members of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for insisting on a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, despite the general outcry.

The church said it was irresponsible of the ruling party to place its political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.

Anglican Church stands against APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Rev. Dr. Duke Akamisoko, the Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, stated these in an interview with journalists during the 2022 Pre-Synod briefing which was held in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27,The Punch reported.

2023: Same-faith ticket is totally unacceptable - Akamisoko

Reverend Akamisoko said the APC’s same-faith ticket was totally unacceptable to the Anglican Communion; adding that it constituted “a gross abuse of our collective sensitivity as a nation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Muslim-Muslim ticket at a time like this is a demonstration of insensitivity to the plurality of religion; the polarised nature of Nigeria; the plight of Christians in Nigeria and the feelings of Christians in Northern Nigeria etc.

“In fact, it is a direct insult on the entire Christendom. The APC has made a choice; it is left to Christians in Nigeria to also make their choice.

“There can never be a rational explanation for such a selfish, greedy and self-centered decision by the APC. It is irresponsible of the APC to take its political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria," the cleric said.

He added that there are Christians in the north that the ruling party should have picked as running mate to Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate, instead of Kashim Shettima.

Akamisoko said:

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is the greatest insult on the Christian community, especially in the Northern region. Is APC saying that there is no Northern Christian who is intelligent enough to be its running mate? Is APC saying that there is no Northern Christian who has a political value to deliver victory to it? Definitely, the answer is NO."

Northern Christian leaders back Muslim-Muslim ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Christian leaders in the North threw their weight behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the APC's presidential flagbearer, Tinubu.

A group under the aegis of Progressive Christian Clerics, North-West Zone, said the Christian faith encourages brotherliness, hence their decision to support the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

The group, with members across 19 northern states including Federal Capital Territory, Abuja said Nigerians should be more concerned about electing leaders with the capacity to tackle daring security challenges and economic problems militating against the country’s progress rather than issues of religious and ethnic sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng