The presidential candidacy of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso has been played down by Governor Abdullahi Sule

According to the governor, both candidates are not popular and they will not pose any threat to the APC

He described them as "scantily popular" candidates who are not even popular in Nasarawa where he governs

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has downplayed the chances of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming presidential polls.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the governor made these claims while speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm.

Governor Abdullahi Sule says the duo of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso lacked the popularity to win an election in Nigeria. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Sule

Source: Twitter

While speaking on the program, Sule was of the opinion that both men lacked the national spread and popularity to win an election. In his words, he said both men “are scantily popular and lack the national spread to win a presidential election.”

Governor Sule was insistent that the 2023 presidential polls remain a two-horse race against the popular notion of a third force.

He said:

“He is not even popular in Nasarawa State, so I don’t know of the nation. At the national level, based on what we read, there are four political parties that are strong, definitely the APC because we are the ruling party, the PDP because they have an excellent candidate.

“Peter Obi was at one time a governor so he is there also alongside Kwankwaso’s party. If you look at all these candidates, with all sense of humility, there are only two candidates at the top and they are Asiwaju and Atiku Abubakar.”

Failed NNPP, Labour Party merger was Obi, Kwankwaso's best shot at presidency, says Sule

Sule further said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso missed their chance to be strong contenders in the 2023 presidential election when they failed to come together.

He said:

“I am certain that the only way Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso could have staged a huge upset was if they had earlier merged their parties.

“They will do very well, I have no doubt in certain regions, but to have the national spread is going to be very difficult because it is people who move political parties, not just the name or the individual at the top.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has started making waves in the north as 35,000 residents of Nasarawa state declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

The supporters are members of 27 registered support groups across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Nasarawa chairman of the party, Alexander Emmanuel, said the people of the state were tired of the misrule of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng