Nigeria is currently grounded as many states in the country are witnessing massive protest from members of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The union is protesting in solidarity with the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The protest which is currently holding is also an opportunity for the NLC to bring attention to other issues affecting the nation.

The score of protesters who stormed the street carried placards with several inscription such as ‘Stop importation of petrol, refine the refineries’, ‘Nigeria at 60 years of independence, more hunger in the land’, etc.