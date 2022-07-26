LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria grounded as NLC begins massive solidarity protest
Nigeria is currently grounded as many states in the country are witnessing massive protest from members of the Nigeria Labour Congress.
The union is protesting in solidarity with the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
The protest which is currently holding is also an opportunity for the NLC to bring attention to other issues affecting the nation.
The score of protesters who stormed the street carried placards with several inscription such as ‘Stop importation of petrol, refine the refineries’, ‘Nigeria at 60 years of independence, more hunger in the land’, etc.
NLC gives FG 2 weeks ultimatum
The Lagos state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve the ongoing strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
At the protest in Ikeja, Lagos NLC chairperson, Mrs Agnes Sessy, urged government to act or risk another #ENDSARS protest.
NLC protest in Lagos
Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress are protesting in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital, in solidarity with the strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
Some of the placards on display read:
“Reduce the cost of governance now, save the masses from poverty and hunger.”