Labour Party presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi has continued to make headway in his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

In a recent interview, the presidential hopeful claimed that he is more qualiidief that the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, Obi had a closed door meeting with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state on Saturday, July 23, and noted it was a courtesy visit as the details was not made public

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Dr. Peter Gregory Onwubuasi Obi, simply known as Peter Obi, says he is more qualified than the candidate of the All Progressicves Congresss (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor of Anambra state made this assertion in an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

Peter Obi says he is more qualified than APC candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

APC tackles Obi earlier, he responded

Earlier, the running mate to the APC presidential candidate said Obi do not have what it takes to govern Nigeria, that he may only be president of Igbo nation.

Obi responded:

"I’ve heard all sorts of things from people and some are statements that should not be made by people who are in leadership position.

"One of the presidential candidates once said a section of the country will not vote for me and now another one. Such statements, for me, debases the polity and questions the unity and the love we should have for each other.

"INEC has stated the qualifications for contesting the elections which I’m sure I’ve fulfilled and I do not know the special qualification his principal, the APC candidate, possesses that I do not possess and I think I’m more qualified than his principal for that office. Is it age qualification? Is it education? Is it in terms of being an etrepreneur? I believe that anybody can be more qualified than me. But I’m qualified."

Obi speaks on take over plan in 2023

In the interview, Obi speaks about the coalition to take back Nigeria. He discusses a number of issues as well.

He affirmed:

"I’ve heard people say ‘Obi can make a good vice president to be in charge of the economy.’ But Nigeria’s problem is the economy. So, a player you know is very good is the one you want to put on the bench, then you are not ready to solve the problem of the country. If you solve the problem of the economy, insecurity will be reduced in a way. "

Obi shared his view on ASUU strike

Obi also shared his view on the lingering ASUU strike and urged the president to engage the leadership of ASUU as they have vowed to embark on a solidarity strike on Tuesday, July 26.

He opined:

"The President should pay serious attention, personally, to the ASUU strike. The most important investment a nation can give to its citizens is education.

"You cannot talk about physical infrastructure unless you’ve dealt with human infrastructure and education is key."

Obi thereby charged Nigerians to vote for competence in the forthcoming general elections.

Obasanjo allegedly moves to support Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the outcome of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which produced Atiku Abubakar as the winner, appeared not to have met Obasanjo's expectations.

New Telegraph cited anonymous sources as saying that Obasanjo "feels strongly that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South, in the interest of equity, justice and fairness."

The newspaper further stated that Obasanjo may have concluded plans to throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

