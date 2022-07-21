A former minister under the Buhari government, Solomon Dalung, alleged that the ruling APC has a hidden agenda for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Dalung, who is now a member of the SDP, said the agenda is to play the religious card to get power just for the sake of getting power

The former minister, however, said it will be difficult for the APC to win the presidential election in 2023 and explained why

Solomon Dalung, former minister of sports and youth development, has tackled the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying the ruling party has a hidden agenda.

In an interview published by The Punch, Dalung, who is now the Plateau state SDP's candidate for the House of Representatives, Langtang North/Langtang South federal constituency, said he does not think the APC will win the 2023 presidential election.

Former minister Solomon Dalung claims APC has a hidden agenda for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @SolomonDalung

Source: Twitter

"It is going to be a serious and herculean task for the party to win because, apart from squandering the goodwill of managing the country in the past seven years, the APC has also introduced a dimension that is going to make it impossible for it to be an option for Nigerians to consider.

"If it had performed, Nigerians would have overlooked the issue of the same religious ticket it introduced."

Muslim-Muslim ticket, highest manifestation of religious intolerance - Dalung

Asked for his position on the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, Dalung said:

"It’s the highest manifestation of religious intolerance and insensitivity to the sentiments of Nigerians and an attack on our diversity that has squandered the goodwill of Nigeria.

"For me, the worst thing the APC has done is to bring in a joint religious ticket from the same faith. The Muslims in this country have twice elected southern Christians as northern deputies.

"So, why would Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate and the APC think they would not elect a Southern Muslim and a Northern Christian as his deputy?

"The reason why he thought of changing this tradition is that it creates more fear than the ticket itself because it means he has something he is hiding away from Nigerians."

Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC's alleged hidden agenda according to Dalung

Probed further on what he thinks the APC is hiding, the former minister said the ruling party has hidden agenda.

According to him, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may be using the Muslim-Muslim ticket to "manipulate people and access power."

He said the APC's hidden agenda is to play the religious card to get power just for the sake of getting power

His words:

"What I suspect he may be hiding from Nigerians is that he may be playing the script of an unpatriotic political elite that uses religion to manipulate people and access power.

"In reality, they are not religious people because, once they form a government, they use nepotism to appoint family members, in-laws, and other unqualified people to strategic government positions. Their children will be marrying each other and their cronies using the state’s funds.

"That does not resemble an agenda for national development; an understanding that there is endemic poverty; hunger; and unemployment ravaging everywhere.

"For me, there is a hidden agenda that they are playing the religious card to get power just for the sake of getting power and using it irresponsibly. If they get the power, then they will now manifest their real intentions."

Why I picked Shettima as my running mate, Tinubu reveals

Meanwhile, Tinubu, at the unveiling event held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, promised to work with his vice presidential candidate, alongside his team, to change the country for the better.

Tinubu also spoke on why he picked Kashim Shettima despite opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said he had considered principles that determine victory in politics with his choice of the former Borno governor.

