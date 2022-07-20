Recently, Zamfara and Oyo states houses of assemblies impeached their deputy governors, Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau and Rauf Olaniyan.

According to The Nation, Olaniyan was impeached after joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The faceoff between Making, Olaniyan

Being the latest impeached deputy governor, Olaniyan and governor Seyi Makinde's rift started barely 2 years after their inauguration.

The former deputy governor had complained about the leadership style of his boss. He lamented how he was sidelined in the running of the affairs of the state.

Recalled that Olaniyan was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). he stepped down for Seyi Makinde after making an alignment with the PDP in the build-up to the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Across Nigeria, deputy governors often face impeachment while only a few are fortunate enough to get court injunction restraining them.

Below is the list of five deputy governors fortunately reinstated by court rulings.

1. Late Garba Gadi

He was reinstated as deputy governor of Bauchi state on June 25, 2010, by a Bauchi state high court.

2. Eze Madumere

His impeachment was declared invalid and of no legal standing on September 25, 2018, by an Imo state high court sitting in Owerri.

3. Peremobowei Ebebi

He was impeached as deputy governor of Bayelsa state in June 2010 but was reinstated by a Port Harcourt court of appeal on February 16, 2011.

4. Ali Olanusi

An appeal court in Akure, the Ondo state capital, nullified his impeachment on March 24, 2017.

5. Sunday Onyebuchi

He was reinstated as deputy governor by the Enugu High Court on December 18, 2014. The judgement was presided over by Justice Reuben Odugu.

Oyo deputy governor, Olaniyan, removed from office

The Oyo state house of assembly impeached the state's deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, on Monday, July 18.

Olaniyan's impeachment came after joining the APC from the PDP. Members of the PDP dominate the state house of assembly.

Olaniyan's removal followed the House's adoption of the report of the chief judge of the state's seven-man panel, who investigated the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor at its plenary on Monday, July 18.

