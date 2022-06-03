Makinde and his deputy, Olaniyan, started their rift barely two years after their inauguration in 2019

Olaniyan complained Makinde's style of leadership in the state and that he was being sidelined in the running of the state's affairs

The deputy governor was the governorship aspirant of the SDP, stepped down for Makinde after making alignment with PDP ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Oyo

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has dropped his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, in a calculated move ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Makinde who chose the former attorney general of the state, Bayo Lawal, as his running mate in the 2023 elections has been at logger-head with Olaniyan, barely two years after his assumption of office in 2019.

Governor Makinde at a farewell event for the former Oyo Commander of the FRSC Photo Source: Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

Recall that Olaniyan was the governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before the party entered alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

The alliance saw Olaniyan drop his governorship ambition and become the running mate of Governor Makinde.

The rift between Makinde and his deputy

Olaniyan’s camp began to complain about Makinde’s styles of leadership. The governor, being aware of this, set up a committee, not just to settle with his deputy but with other party leaders complaining about him.

In December 2020, the report of the committee was revealed in the media and there was never news indicating that the rift was settled.

According to the report, which was published by The Punch, Olaniyan, Olaniyan was quoted to have complained that the governor had relegated him, and did not keep to the promises he made during the election.

The report partly read:

He (deputy governor) complained bitterly about being oblivious about the running of the government. He said the governor has completely forgotten about the promises he made to him during the election. He said that the governor has treated him in the most unfair, unjust and unkind manner.

He complained that the governor only gave him few portfolios and he has not given him more since then. He also feels that Senator Agboola Halleluyah is more relevant than him in the government.”

Strong Nigerian Governor Bursts Deputy's Bubble, Picks New Running Mate Ahead of 2023

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has made his choice as to who will be his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

In what came as a rude surprise to a lot of people, Governor Makinde chose Barrister Bayo Lawal, one of his appointees.

The Oyo governor, by this rather strange move, has dumped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, in his gubernatorial ambition.

Source: Legit.ng