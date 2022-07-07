Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has called out Nigerian politicians

The Northern Elders’ Forum lambasted politicians for being the root of the ethnic and religious divide in the country

Spokesperson of the NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmad referenced the ruling party APC and the main opposition PDP as a practical example

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has blamed politicians for using ethnicity and religion to divide the country which is a major reason for what it is at the moment.

While expressing concerns over the build-up to the 2023 general elections, the NEF via a statement on Wednesday, July 6 said desperate politicians are responsible for pitching religions against each other.

NEF Hakeem Baba-Ahmed attributed greed and ethnicity projected by desperate politicians as the real problem of Nigeria. Photo: NEF

Source: Twitter

As reported by Punch newspaper, the NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said the current state of things threatens the democracy of Nigeria.

He said:

“Our politics now operates outside safe and tolerable boundaries, and the nation will pay dearly for the desperation and limitations of those who ought to show leadership and responsibility among our politicians.

“It is not responsible to resist the urge to caution politicians only on the ground that many matters that will impact on our lives and the quality of our national existence are purely internal affairs of political parties.”

Baba-Ahmed reacts to APC, PDP crisis

Baba-Ahmed while expressing his concerns made reference to the current dilemma the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) finds itself in finding a suitable running mate for the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the position APC finds itself is a clear indication and sad reminder that “politicians will not allow our democratic system to grow beyond the narrowest of confinements.”

Baba-Ahmed stated that aside from the fact that Nigerians take their religious fate seriously, the major issue in the country is being neglected by politicians.

While also reacting to the current crisis with the main opposition party (Peoples Democratic Party), Baba-Ahmed said:

“The ransom that will be paid to free our democratic process may be such that the nation cannot afford it. Our nation is being carved into strongholds controlled by powerful individual politicians who must be placated at all cost, and we will pay a huge price if these politicians succeed in stamping their personalities into the democratic process.

“Among a handful of other parties with the potential to make a difference, ethnicity and greed are threatening to frustrate the emergence of a nation with the capacity to turn around its fortunes in 2023.”

