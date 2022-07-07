On Wednesday, July 6, PDP gambles its chances in the Osun governorship election scheduled for July 16, as its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was absent at the governorship debate

Only 4 candidates of the APC, SDP, Labour Party and Accord Party were present at the debate, and they revealed their plans to the electorates

However, Oyetola of APC said only unpopular candidates will share money with the people, adding that his achievement as first-term governor would speak for him

As the Osun governorship election scheduled for July 16 approaches, four contestants faced one another in a televised debate on Wednesday, July 6 and revealed their plans to the electorates.

Those present for the debate are governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Goke Omigbodun; Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord, and Yusuf Lasun of the Labour party.

Gboyega Oyetola, Goke Omigbodun, Akin Ogunbiyi, Lasun Yusuf at the Osun governorship debate Photo Credit: Governor Adegboyega Oyetola/@GuardianNigeria/@vanguardngrnews

Source: Facebook

According to Premium Times, the debate was organised by Arise Television.

PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke, Absent from governorship debate

However, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, was conspicuously absent at the debate.

The organisers disclosed that Adeleke informed them that he was "on his way" but failed to show up for more than two hours during the debate.

Oyetola throws shades at PDP Adeleke

Oyetola, seeking re-election, said his achievement in his first term should earn him a second term.

"It is only when a candidate is not popular enough that he will be giving people money on election day."

Oyetola threw shades at Adeleke, who once publicly said he had come for the election with hard currencies.

Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf, promises to create jobs through farming

A former deputy speaker of the house of representatives and candidate of the Labour Party, Lasun, said he, as "a practical farmer", will return the state's lost glory through farming.

The former lawmaker said he has no money to buy votes, but his good name and achievement as a legislator will win him the confidence of the people.

Ogunbiyi of Accord Party promises 100,000 jobs in six months

Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party said he would create 100,000 jobs in his first six months through agriculture and agro-allied industries.

He added that he would leverage on federal government's policy on artisanal miners to create jobs in the state.

Expect Silicon Valley in Osun, SDP's Omigbodun tells electorates

SDP's Omigbodun revealed his intention to replicate Silicon Valley in the state and employ the youths.

"For me, through my manifesto, MAT, Mining, Agriculture and Technology, we will ensure job creation and expand the net of tax payers."

Source: Legit.ng