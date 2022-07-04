Peter Obi rejected two plots of land allocated to him in 2007 as the governor of Anambra state, an old letter has shown

In the letter dated May 8, 2007, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general election declined the offer, saying it was wrong

Obi's reaction has gotten many Nigerians talking as many, especially his supporters, praised him for rejecting the plots of land

An old letter dated May 8, 2007, showing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, declined plots of land allocated to him as the governor of Anambra state has surfaced.

The letter published on Facebook by the Leadership newspaper indicates that the two plots of land were allocated to Obi by the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has continued to enjoy popularity on social media ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

Reacting to the offer in the letter which has also been shared on Twitter, Obi wrote:

"I write to acknowledge receipt Of your letters of 07/5/07 and 13/02/07 with the reference numbers of EDA 19/V01. IV and EDA 40/V01/l, conveying the allocation of two plots of land — Plot 29/1-255 and Plot 29/1.254 — at the Hill View Estate. Nkwelle-Ezenaka to me.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"However, as I have made abundantly clear, my being the Governor is by the Grace of God and I believe firmly that it is wrong to benefit from that.

"I became the Governor because I wish to serve my people, and to do that devotedly, I believe I have to distance myself from undue privileges of the office.

"Consequently, as I thank you for your thoughtfulness, I wish to decline the allocation based on the reasons already adduced.

"Please accept assurances of my best wishes."

Nigerians react

The re-emergence of the old letter ahead of the 2023 general election has attracted viral reactions from Nigerians, especially those on social media.

Oboho Asanwana wrote on Facebook:

"Peter Obi rejected plots allocated to him while many others amassed estates to themselves.

"Peter Obi refused Ex-Governor pension while others ensured laws where passed for them to extort outrageous pensions from their states.

"The truth is, Peter Obi's actions is a culture shock to many Nigerians and a deviation from the norm, hence, the negative comments.

"Whether Peter Obi wins or not, let it be recorded that some of us where among those who meant well for the country and her future."

Isah Abuh Yousouf said:

"I'm beginning to like this Man oooo! In fact it has jumped out of like to love. This is exactly the kind of leadership/leaders our dear country deserve.

"How I wish our fellow Brothers and Sisters will come together and work as one and vote for people like him."

Paul Ajibola said:

"When it comes to integrity, even his critics know him.

"Just a plea to his supporters, especially those from the east, stop bullying people who doesn't believe in you.

"You can't use same energy you used in IPOB and Biafra for this, this one isn't a regional stuff. Your vote alone can never make him president, stop demarketing Obi by abusing others.

"As for me and my house, even with my friends and associates, we are going to be OBIdient."

Ismail Usonka said:

"He should show us the ones he accepted."

Peter Obi: We’ll work for Labour Party’s candidate in 2023, NLC, TUC say

In another report, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have pledged to support, campaign and do everything within their power to ensure Obi win the 2023 polls.

The NLC and TUC presidents, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Quadri Olaleye made the pledge in their different welcome addresses during the 10th-anniversary lecture in honour of the third president of NLC, the late Pascal Bayau, on Tuesday, June 28 in Abuja.

Wabba stated that Obi was among the finest Nigerians and the first presidential candidate of the Labour Party to be recognised by the labour Centre.

Source: Legit.ng