President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Eagles Square in Abuja for the 2022 Democracy Day Parade

The parade is an annual exercise held in honour of the nation’s return to civil rule and to remember Nigeria’s heroes of democracy

Upon arrival, the Nigerian leader inspected the guards for the last time as president and signed the anniversary register

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 13, presided over his last June 12 Democracy Day parade.

The president received a rousing welcome from students, guests, and dignitaries at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the celebrations, PM News reports.

Inspection of Guards by the Special Guest of Honor, President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @FMICNigeria

The event featured colourful march pasts by the various arms of the security agencies, at the Eagles Square.

According to Business Day report, the president arrived at the venue by 10am. The event kick-started with the inspection of the guard of honour, after the national anthem.

Present at the event were former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; service chiefs and ministers.

President Buhari was reported to have left Eagle Square after the event at about 12.30pm.

Democracy Day moved from May 29 to June 12

Previous Democracy Day celebrations had earlier taken place on May 29 of every year, to mark the day that the military handed over power to a democratically elected civilian government, in 1999.

In June 2018, President Buhari directed that it be shifted to June 12 to honour Chief MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

This year’s celebration will mark the fourth time that Democracy Day is marked on June 12.

Democracy day: Buhari delivers last speech as president

President Muhammadu Buhari during a live broadcast on Sunday, June 12, confirmed that this year’s Democracy Day speech will be his last as the president of Nigeria

Buhari stated that by this time next year, another leader will be delivering the Democracy Day speech.

He said:

“Fellow Nigerians this is my last Democracy Day speech as your President. By June 12th, 2023, exactly one year from today, you will already have a new President. I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new President is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.”

