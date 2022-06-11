Investigations and checks by Punch reveal that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seriously considering getting the support of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The aim, according to the newspaper, is to forge a lethal force that will match and defeat the All Progress Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As considered in the report, while Obi is getting promises of massive support from the south which is the PDP's stronghold, Kwankwaso's influence in the north is already pulling a lot of powerful politicians to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Thus, if both presidential candidates can align with the number one political party, much fortune awaits it in 2023.

Moreover, Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the PDP, in a recent interview with the media outfit, said that the opposition needs to gather all the votes it needs, considering the outcome of the last general elections.

Secondus was quoted to have said:

“In Kano State, President (Muhammadu) Buhari won in all the 44 local government areas with 1.4 million votes, while Atiku got 391,593 votes. Though the incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, won the governorship election on the platform of the APC in 2019, it was a tight race between his party and the PDP. So, the PDP has prospects in the state, which is why it has to do what is necessary to get the maximum possible from the state.

“The 2019 governorship election results, which were a combination of the March 9 election and the March 23 rerun, showed the APC polled 1,033,695 votes, while the PDP scored 1,024,713 votes. With the above analysis, you will see that the PDP will need the cooperation of the two gentlemen to remain popular and win these states.”

Added to this, Walid Jibril, the chairman of the PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT), in another chat with journalists said:

“We may have a situation whereby Obi will have some votes from there (South-East), then our party and the APC will get votes as well. We need to work against that. The South-East is our zone and we know the people and the voters there will not abandon us."

