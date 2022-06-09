The presidential primary elections of the APC and PDP are done and dusted ahead of the 2023 general elections

APC's presidential primary polls saw the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while that of PDP saw the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

However, the outcome of both elections did not favour the southeastern region whose leaders are looking to lobby for a vice presidency slot

An emerging report has confirmed that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders will be holding an emergency meeting after the region lost out in its bid for the presidential ticket of APC and PDP.

Leadership newspaper reports that the camp of the socio-cultural group and the Igbo leaders are not happy about the outcome of both primary elections.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other southeast leaders are planning a meeting to lobby for the vice presidency slot. Photo: Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Southeast leaders to lobby for vice presidency

As gathered by Legit.ng, a source revealed that one of the agendas of the meeting is to deliberate on how they can lobby for the position of a running for both Atiku and Tinubu.

The source further stated that Igbo leaders will also deliberate on the emergence of Atiku and Tinubu and take a decision on one person to support or not to support.

He further added that the Igbo leaders will also take a decision on whether to urge all South-easterners to support a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who is now the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The source said:

“Ohanaeze and Igbo leaders of thought will have a meeting soon. After the meeting we will take a stand on the presidential primaries of the PDP and APC."

Source: Legit.ng