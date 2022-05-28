Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state claims Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has stepped down for Atiku Abubakar in the race for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential ticket.

Legit.ng recalls that Hayatu-Deen, one of the presidential hopefuls, announced earlier that he was exiting the race but did not say he was supporting any particular candidate.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, Hayatu-deen noted that he did not "join party politics and to contest for the presidency because of personal gains and inordinate ambition, but in order to serve our country".

He explained that he is withdrawing from the race based on personal principle and humility.

Hayatu-Deen steps down for Atiku

Contrary to what Hayatu-Deen said, Governor Fintiri who spoke with Channels Television on the sidelines of the PDP’s National Convention in Abuja on Saturday, May 28, said the PDP presidential aspirant stepped down for Atiku.

“Hayatu-Deen has stepped down for him (Atiku),” Governor Fintiri said.

“I think he has stepped down for him. He has instructed his delegates to vote for Atiku.”

The Adamawa state governor said he was optimistic that the former Vice President would emerge as the PDP’s presidential flagbearer for the 2023 election.

Atiku is a major stakeholder in Adamawa politics.

Governor Tambuwal withdraws from PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Tabuwal of Sokoto state has stepped down for former Vice President Atiku PDP presidential primary race.

He announced the move on Saturday, May 28, during the 2022 PDP National Convention holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja monitored by Legit.ng.

"...I have appealed to my supporters to take this in good strides and for national unity and patriotism – not only that, those who are delegates here – should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar," Governor Tambuwal said.

