The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started conducting its primaries to elect candidates to contest for various positions in the 2023 general elections.

So far, some governors who are completing their second terms in 2023 have clinched tickets to contest senatorial elections in 2023. Some deputy governors are also not left out in the Senate race.

These are some governors and deputy governors who have clinched the PDP's Senate tickets.

GOVERNORS

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state won the PDP ticket to contest for a seat in the senate.

He will fly the PDP flag in the Benue north-west senatorial district election in 2023.

According to Daily Trust, Ortom clinched the party’s senatorial ticket unchallenged.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state also secured the PDP ticket to contest the Taraba South Senatorial District election.

If he wins the main election in 2023, Ishaku will join the league of governors who moved into the National Assembly at the end of 8 years of ruling their states.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state

Also, Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, was elected unopposed as the PDP senatorial candidate for Abia South.

Ikpeazu who was the sole aspirant for the election polled I98 votes.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state also won the PDP ticket for Enugu North senatorial district.

Ugwuanyi was declared the winner of the primary election held on Tuesday, May 24, at the Nsukka Stadium in Nsukka local government area of the state, The Punch reported.

Announcing the results, the returning officer, Yandev Ammabai, said Ugwuanyi polled 299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eze Godwin, who scored 16 votes while Godsmack Ugwu and Okanye Celestine recorded zero.

DEPUTY GOVERNORS

Harry Banigo

The deputy governor of Rivers, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo, won the PDP ticket for the Rivers West Senatorial Primaries election.

Banigo was returned unopposed in the PDP Senatorial primaries election conducted at the Rivers West Senatorial district in Ahoada on Monday, May 23.

Senator George Thompson Sekibo who is presently representing the district in the Senate, did not contest the primaries.

Haruna Manu

The deputy governor of Taraba, Engr Haruna Manu, won the PDP’s ticket for the Taraba Central zone.

The deputy governor, speaking after his victory, vowed not to let the people of his senatorial district down if finally given the mandate come 2023.

