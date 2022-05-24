Atiku Abubakar has released an abridged version of his policy document days before the PDP presidential primary election

Atiku recalled the policy document could not be implemented for the benefit of Nigerians because of the defeat suffered by the PDP in 2019

He lamented the failure of the current APC-led leadership, which he said had led to hardship that is now staring everyone in the face

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president and a leading presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has released an abridged version of his policy document tagged, “My covenant with Nigerians.’’

The abridged policy document which was summed up to a 5-point development agenda seeks to restore Nigeria's unity through equality, social justice, and cooperation among various people.

Atiku says his development agenda will ensure Nigeria's future is guaranteed. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The document further revealed that Atiku will establish a strong and effective democratic government that will guarantee the safety and security of life and property.

The former vice president, if elected, according to the document will build a strong and prosperous economy, creating jobs and wealth as well as lifting millions out of poverty.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The document says that at the centre of its policy, the Atiku-led administration will promote a strong and true federal system.

Also one of its policy agenda would be to improve and strengthen the education system and equip students with all necessary skills required to be competitive in the new global order which is driven by innovation, science, and technology.

Atiku said he believes that with the understanding of the above, the people can hold him accountable if he fails to meet the projections.

On the economy, he highlighted those principles to include - re-affirming the criticality of private-sector leadership and greater sector participation in development; while also repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility.

The second on the list, according to the presidential aspirant is to break government monopoly in all infrastructure sectors, including refineries, rail transportation, and power transmission.

He added:

"The persistent price distortions occassioned by current interventionist exchange rate management policy shall be eliminated."

On national security, Atiku said his government will reactivate meaningful registration at birth as a way of reducing the crime rate and protecting Nigerians.

He promised, therefore, to conduct the next national population census as the basis for further development planning.

According to him, dealing with insurgency shall rely mainly on an alternative approach to dispute resolution.

On the contentious issue of restructuring, Atiku promised to restructure and decentralize security institutions, promising to deal decisively with terrorism, kidnapping, and other crimes.

He promised to work with the National Assembly and all other stakeholders, to initiate the process of genuine and transparent constitutional amendments.

On anti-corruption, Atiku said he will champion institutional reforms of agencies and further strengthen them.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng