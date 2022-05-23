A coalition of Nigerian youths have condemned the violent protests which took place across the Federal Capital Territory in the past week

The leadership of the coalition also urged Nigerian youths resident in the FCT to desist from violence and remain law-abiding

According to the coalition, some of the youth who went on the streets to protest do not understand the details of the court order extending the tenure of officials of the six area councils in the FCT

Youths across Nigeria have commended the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, for actions taken in line with the court's ruling on the inauguration of officials of the FCT area councils.

The youths were led by Akoshile Mukhtar and Zaka Nehemiah, the convener and co-covener of the Coalition of Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Groups in FCT also condemned the restiveness that was witnessed across major communities in Nigeria's capital as a reaction to the court ruling.

Youths across the area councils of the FCT have been urged to remain law-abiding and desist from violent protests and actions. Photo CINYG

Recall that an FCT High Court had approved the extension of the officials' tenure by one year in accordance with the new Electoral Act.

The Act in its provision stipulates a four-year term for area council chairmen and councillors in the FCT.

Also on Thursday, May 19, the FCT Administration announced the suspension of the inauguration, citing the ruling of an FCT High Court.

In his reaction, Bello said as law-abiding administration, the FCTA would abide by the ruling of the court.

However, in its reaction, the coalition said that after a thorough scrutiny of the position of some of the agitators, findings showed that the intent of the agitation was to distract the FCT Administration from governance.

The coalition at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, May 23, noted that the agitators were aimed at heating up the serene polity of the FCT to serve the selfish interest of some politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Mukhtar said:

"The young people that were used to carry out the task have little or no knowledge about the issues that led to the controversies and the best ways to address them.

"The action was a threat to the sustenance of a fundamental principle of democracy anywhere in the world."

He added that it is against this background that the coalition is sounding a note of warning to all youths across the FCT to desist from acting on unverified information and school them on the background of the controversies around the suspension of the inauguration of the elected officials.

His words:

"Recall that on 25th of February, 2022 President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Electoral Bill 2022 wherein, section 108 (sub-section 1) stated that “Area Council shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four (4) years commencing from the date (a) Chairman took the oath of office; of (b) legislative arm of the Council was inaugurated, whichever is earlier.

"Without ambiguity and to the understanding of everyone, the implication of such development is that the new law would be effective from the administration of the Area Council Chairmen and Councillors elected on the 12th of February 2022."

"Surprisingly, a mischievous judgement of Suit FCT/HC/CV/910/2022 between Idris Nasiru & 4 others vs. Minister of FCT was secured or procured by Selfish Politicians affirming that the outgoing Area Council Chairmen and Councillors are entitled to four (4) years tenure of office and are to remain in office till 20th of May, 2022, thus, the FCT Administration firstly complied with the court judgement by suspending the inauguration of the new Chairmen that was hitherto scheduled for May 20, 2022 before approaching a higher court for vacation of judgement."

He added that for clarity of purpose, the coalition is also not pleased with the outcome of the court judgement and the repercussive effects it can cause, however, two wrong does not make a right.

Mukhtar further appealed to Nigerian youths in the FCT to remain law-abiding and be supportive of the constituted authority.

