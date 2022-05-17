The minister of women's affairs has withdrawn from her intention to contest for the Plateau south senatorial seat

Pauline Tallen made her decision known in a press statement released to media organisations on Monday, May 16

The minister successfully beat the deadline given by President Muhammadu Buhari to all his cabinet members with plans to run for political offices

Nigeria's minister of women's affairs, Pauline Tallen on Monday, May 16, announced her withdrawal from the Senatorial race ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tallen's resignation beats the deadline given to all ministers and directors who have an interest in the forthcoming election to resign the positions and hand over to the most senior person in their ministries.

The minister had earlier indicated her interest to contest for the Plateau state senatorial seat in the National Assembly on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tallen has withdrawn from the Plateau South Senatorial District race. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

In a statement signed by the minister herself and seen by Legit.ng, Tallen, one of the 10 ministers in the president's cabinet who had shown interest to contest for one political position or the other said she decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race.

She said that her earlier decision to run for a political office was a sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women in the Senate.

However, the minister added that having consulted widely with her family, well-wishers and supporters, conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today she has decided to carry on as the minister of women's affairs.

Her words:

"I wish to thank Mr President for his commitment to the advancement of Nigerian women and his acclaimed promise to support and spotlight the importance of women in our society.

"Our nation has a long-standing commitment to overcoming the challenges that inhibit women from bringing about positive changes and the requisite impacts when given a place at the table of decision making."

She added that it would be a breach to resign office at this time since this was not done ahead of the stipulated timeline.

Tallen said:

"Riding on the promise of enhanced citizenship for the womenfolk, I am confident of our commitment to carrying on our advocacy and determination to get more women to participate in politics, in order to close up gender gaps in our dear country and ensure that the voice of the less privileged in the country, is heard."

The minister while commending the people of Plateau south senatorial district appealed to them to continue to support the incumbent Senator, Professor Nora Daduut to sustain the women’s political force.

