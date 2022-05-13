Some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano are not pleased with Ganduje's anointed candidates to succeed him

Aggrieved members have begun to vent their displeasure over this decision while some have made their intentions known by quitting the party

Governor Ganduje however has not reacted to this exit as he has also made his intentions to run for senate

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been hit with a major setback as the speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Zubairu Hamza Massu resigns from the party.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, Massu resignation makes him the fourth parliamentarian to quit the party in the space of 72 hours.

Legit.ng gathered that defection has been prevalent in the Kano state APC since the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje anointed Nasiru Gawuna, his deputy, to succeed him.

Aggrieved APC members kicks at Ganduje's anointed

It is believed that the Kano south APC members are not pleased with this development as it is seen as an imposition of candidates on the party.

Similarly, the endorsement of Murtala Garo as the running mate of Gawuna did not also seat right with some members of the party.

It will be recalled that a couple of hours ago, the deputy speaker of the Kano parliament also penned his resignation from the party.

He however revealed that he made the decision after careful consideration and consultations with his constituents over the recent turn of events.

He said:

“Following the recent happening in the party couple with a series of consultations with my constituents, supporters, and stakeholders in Sumaila and Kano North in general, I write to notify you of my intention and decision to resign as a member of APC.

“The decision is mainly due to unjust treatment, inadequate internal democracy and total marginalization of Kano south from a lot of opportunities.”

PDP: Nine assembly members defect to NNPP

In a similar occurrence, no fewer than nine members of the Kano state parliament on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the NNPP.

The announcement of defection was made by the spokesperson of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi via a statement issued on Friday, May 6.

The legislators who crossed from the PDP to the NNPP have written to the Speaker of the Assembly intimating him of their defection.

It was gathered that the legislators who defected were aggrieved members of the party who were involved in the leadership tussle within the party both at the state and national level.

2023: PDP lawmaker defects to APC

Meanwhile, the member, representing Kano Municipal in the Kano State House of Assembly, Salisu Gwangwazo, recently announced his defection to the APC from the PDP.

Gwangwazo popularly referred to as Alhaji Baba made the announcement through a letter sent to the Speaker of the House on Friday, April 29.

A statement issued and signed by the chief press secretary of the Assembly said the lawmaker decided to leave PDP due to leadership crisis that rocked the party.

