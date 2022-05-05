Former minister of information, Frank Nweke Jr has been cleared to contest for the governorship seat of Enugu state

Nweke will be running for Enugu's number one political seat under the umbrella of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

He has however expressed optimism about winning stating that he will transform Enugu into an industrial global hub if he emerges as governor

Frank Nweke Jr a former minister of information under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo will be contesting the governorship seat of Enugu state, ThisDay reports.

Nweke who has been off the radar of politics will be contesting under the umbrella of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Frank Nweke Jnr served as a two-time minister under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo ftom 2003 to 2007. Photo Credit: (Frank Nweke Jnr)

The announcement was made in a statement by the screening committee of APGA who confirmed that Mr. Nweke has passed the screening process and therefore cleared to contest at the gubernatorial poll.

2023: I will transform Enugu into a global industrial hub - Nweke Jnr

As gathered by Legit.ng Nweke, in his declarative statement said if he emerged governor, his administration would transform Enugu State into a global industrial hub.

It was further gathered other aspirants cleared by APGA included, Umeadi Peter Nnanna Chukwudi, Udensi Chikwendu Ukaobasi, Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, Ibe Gregory Ikechukwu, and Waya Joseph.

Others were Akaa Priscilla Denen, Odoh Benard Ifeanyi, Ozoemena Obi Donatus Madubuike, Nnamani Emeka, Udeh Donatus Ofobuikem, Ombugaku Mathew Avre, while Uwa Etigwe (SAN) was listed as ‘uncleared.’

Nweke had served as Chief of Staff to former state Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani. He was later appointed the Minister of Youth, Minister of Information, and later the Minister of Information and Communications during the second term of President Olusegun Obasanjo (2003 to 2007).

