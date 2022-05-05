History is about to be made as Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola is on the verge of becoming the first senator to serve in two different states

Senator Adeola who is representing Lagos West senatorial district was gifted the nomination form for Ogun West senatorial district

Adeola who was overwhelmed by the gesture could not hold back his emotions as he burst into tears while receiving the nomination form

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the senator representing Lagos West senatorial district has been presented the nomination form to contest the senatorial seat of Ogun West, Daily Trust reported.

Adeola who was wrapped in emotion burst into tears in a show of gratitude when he was handed the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket to contest the Ogun West senatorial seat on Wednesday, May 4.

Senator Solomon Adeola is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, a chartered accountant, member of the Association of Accounting Technicians. Photo Credit: (Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the form was presented to him by the political support group, West 2 West For Dapo Abiodun Movement (W2W4DA).

It was gathered that the presentation of the APC Ogun West senatorial nomination form was presented to Senator Adeola in his hometown in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Group purchase APC senatorial form for Senator Adeola

Speaking at the presentation, a member of the Governor Elders Forum, Chief Mufutau Ajibola revealed that the purchase of the form was from the contributions of 17 members within two days.

Ajibola stated these 17 members consisted of people from different works of life and also Ogun West indigenes in the diaspora.

He said these people consisted of both old and young people who believed in the political prowess of their son

He said:

“This is an unprecedented feat signifying a new trajectory of collectivity and brotherhood in Ogun West Senatorial district.”

Meanwhile, Senator Adeola in appreciation to the donors and party members present at the presentation thanked them for believing in him.

He recounted his ordeals at the inception of his aspiration to come back home and serve his people stating that he was criticized by oppositions who sponsored written and verbal attacks to destabilize him.

He said:

“I thank God Almighty for a day like this, I am short of words. Today, I am more than happy and I am more than grateful to God for my people have taken this bold step and think that the best thing to do is to buy my nomination forms for the Senate of Ogun West . It is more than enough for me.”

