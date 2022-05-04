A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, May 4, decried the different challenges bedevilling the nation

Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that it would be dishonest for anyone to say that everything is well with Nigeria.

Premium Times reports that the former president stated the obvious were participating in a global crusade organised by the leadership of the Deeper Life Bible Church Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo however urged Nigerians and their well-wishers of the nation to keep their faith in God while believing that there would be a turnaround.

Obasanjo has decried the different challenges faced by Nigeria as a country. Photo: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

He said the country as a whole needs God's divine visitation to have things working for it again.

Inviting God to visit Nigeria

The former president urged all children of God to seek His face for the said visitation.

His words:

“If you consider what is going on in our cities, our states, our country, our region of West Africa, our continent and indeed our globe, our world required crusade of this nature.

“Some people accused us, Christians of `religiosity’ without spirituality. Yes, that has been the position of the world even in the time of Jesus Christ, but should we lose hope? No.

“There is no time in the world that things have been bad that it is not the children of God that stood out."

