One of Nigeria's former ministers of finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Sunday, May 1, visited ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Adeosun visited the former president in his Abeokuta residence in Ogun state alongside an ex-accountant-general of the state, Adeseye Senfuye.

Former minister Kemi Adeosun was in Abeokuta to visit Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo: Kemi Adeosun

Source: Facebook

Also accompanied by the executive officer of Kuramo Capital, Wale Adeosun, the former minister said she was in Abeokuta to tap from some of the wisdom of Obasanjo.

In a post made on her Facebook page on Sunday, Adeosun described Obasanjo as a man filled with so much wisdom to share.

She also said that listening to the wise counsel of the former president is like learning in the best executive classroom.

Her words:

"So honoured to visit Baba in Abeokuta today. He’s filled with so much wisdom. Listening to his anecdotes is like learning in the best executive classroom."

Adeosun's visit to Obasanjo comes at the peak of visitation by politicians to various key leaders of the country in preparation for the forthcoming general election.

The details of the former minister's visit to the ex-Nigeria's president are still not clear at the time of writing this report.

Source: Legit.ng